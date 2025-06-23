//Wanted Georgia man arrested for double homicide

Share with friends

PINEVIEW – A Georgia man wanted for a double homicide was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation without incident.

Release:

UPDATE – 6/21/2025:

On June 20, 2025, at about 9:55 p.m., Quintavis Holt was arrested without incident. Holt was arrested by the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.



UPDATE – 6/4/2025:

Today, we confirmed that Quintavis Holt is the brother of Brandon Holt, the former Pineview Mayor.

UPDATE – 6/2/2025:

Quintavis Holt, age 39, of Pineview, GA is wanted for 2 counts of Malice Murder, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony in connection to the double homicide that took place on May 25, 2025, in Wilcox County, GA.

Holt is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this case or Holt’s whereabouts is urged to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 467-2322.



ORIGINAL RELEASE (May 25, 2025)

At the request of the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at about 12:00 a.m., several people were gathered at a home located in the 200 block of Depot Street in Pineview, Wilcox County, Georgia, when someone began shooting.

Two people were hit by gunfire during the incident. Both victims died at the scene due to their injuries.

The victims have been identified as:

• Nathadius Kenta Lawson, age 36, of Pineview, GA

• Charleston Calix, age 40, of Pineview, GA

The GBI’s investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry, GA. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.