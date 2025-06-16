//Three individuals arrested in Georgia death investigation

Share with friends

WAVERLY HALL – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested three individuals in connection to a Georgia death investigation.

Release:

UPDATE (June 12, 2025):

Three arrests have been made in the murder investigation of Shawn Jackson Jr., 29, of Fayetteville, GA. The GBI, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested and charged Kimani Copeland, age 21, of Manchester, Meriwether County, GA, with aggravated assault and murder in connection to the death of Shawn Jackson Jr. De’Qavious Copeland, age 22, and Arionne Leonard, age 25, of Waverly Hall, Harris County, GA, were also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal in connection with the death of Jackson Jr.. Kimani Copeland was booked into the Harris County Jail and subsequently transferred to the Meriwether County Jail. De’Qavious Copeland and Leonard were booked into the Harris County Jail.



ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The GBI and the Manchester Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Kimani Copeland, who is facing aggravated assault and murder charges in connection to the death of Shawn Jackson, Jr., age 29, of Fayetteville, GA.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at about 12:00 a.m., in Manchester, Meriwether County, Georgia.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Manchester Police were dispatched to a home on Maple Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jackson Jr. had been shot following an argument between two people in front of the home.

Jackson Jr. died from his injuries on the scene.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation or the location of Kimani Copeland is urged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Midland (Columbus) at (706) 565-7888 or the Manchester Police Department at (706) 846-3155. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.