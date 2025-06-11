//TCSG approves over $3M for new College & Career Academy

Share with friends

ROME – The Technical College System of Georgia approves more than $3 million for a new College & Career Academy in Turner County.

The State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) has approved more than $3 million in funding to establish the TITAN College & Career Academy in Turner County. The project, approved during the June 2025 board meeting, is a collaborative effort between Turner County Schools, Irwin County Schools, Wilcox County Schools, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Southern Regional Technical College, and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

The TITAN College & Career Academy will expand access to high-quality education and workforce training, providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving job market. Through innovative programs and hands-on learning opportunities, the Academy will help bridge the gap between classroom instruction and in-demand careers.

“The TITAN College & Career Academy represents the best of what can happen when education and industry work together to build a stronger future,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “By expanding access to high-demand skills training, this Academy will help students unlock opportunities while strengthening the workforce pipeline in the region.”

Funding will support both the development and ongoing operation of the Academy, ensuring students benefit from state-of-the-art facilities and a curriculum aligned with local and regional workforce needs. With strong partnerships among education and industry, the TITAN College & Career Academy will deliver career-focused programs tailored to prepare students for real-world success.

“The TITAN College & Career Academy is a game-changer for our students and our community,” said Superintendent of Turner County Schools Christy Wray.“This partnership will open doors for our students by providing access to real-world learning experiences and career-focused education that prepares them for success after graduation. We’re excited to see the impact this Academy will have for years to come.”

With the addition of the TITAN College & Career Academy, Georgia will now have 60 College & Career Academies across the state. These academies partner with more than 3,000 businesses to ensure students graduate with relevant, job-ready skills and a clear pathway to success.

To learn more about Georgia’s College & Career Academies, visit www.tcsg.edu/gcca.

About the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG)

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu.