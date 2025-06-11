//Six Georgia-based organizations awarded ACG Foundation grants

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Auto Club Group Foundation congratulates the six Georgia-based organizations that was awarded grant funding.

AAA-The Auto Club Group Foundation proudly congratulates the six Georgia-based organizations awarded grant funding from January 2025 to present. These grants, totaling more than $43,000, support impactful projects aligned with the Foundation’s mission to work on behalf of its members and the communities it serves, creating lasting solutions, inspiring learning, and providing funding in areas such as traffic safety, driver education, and financial literacy.

The Foundation accepts applications year-round and evaluates them based on alignment with funding priorities, the strength of the project proposal and expected outcomes, and available budget. While grants typically range from $5,000 to $15,000, higher amounts may be awarded at the Foundation’s discretion.

“We are proud to support organizations that are making a difference in Georgia communities,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “These grant recipients exemplify the kind of innovation and service we’re committed to funding.”

Georgia Grant Recipients

Soaring Eagles Training and Development Corporation (Stockbridge, GA)

City of Sylvania (Sylvania, GA)

Liberty County Board of Commissioners (Hinesville, GA)

Waycross Fire Department (Waycross, GA)

Pulaski County Fire Department (Hawkinsville, GA)

The New Tenth Foundation Inc. (Atlanta, GA)

For more information or to apply for a grant, visit The Auto Club Group Foundation.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.