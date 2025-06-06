//MLB, ATL Braves announces over $4M for 2025 All-Star Legacy initiative

Share with friends

ATLANTA – MLB and the Atlanta Braves announces that more than $4 million in projects for the 2025 All-Star Legacy Initiative.

According to the MLB website, Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Braves Foundation announced details of the 2025 All-Star Legacy initiative ensuring that the 2025 MLB All-Star Week will leave an impact throughout the host communities of Atlanta.

For more information on this story a link to the MLB website is available below.

https://www.mlb.com/braves/press-release/press-release-mlb-and-the-atlanta-braves-announce-more-than-4-million-in-projects-for-the-2025-all-star-legacy-initiative?t=braves-press-releases