//Kemp announces second round of Rural Site Development grants

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the second round of the OneGeorgia Authority’s Rural Site Development Initiative grants.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the second round of grants in the OneGeorgia Authority’s Rural Site Development Initiative. This program enables Georgia’s rural communities to identify, assess, and develop new, ready-for-development industrial sites, further growing the state’s capacity for economic growth. Eligible activities for use of grant funds include, but are not limited to, site studies, land grading, and other essential community infrastructure efforts that support site development.

“Georgia offers the workforce, connectivity, and business-friendly environment for companies to be successful in every corner of the state, which is why we’ve been named the top state for business for over a decade,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The Rural Site Development Initiative helps us maintain that competitive edge over other states by empowering communities to build on that success and turn fields of dreams into sources of good-paying jobs for rural Georgians. I want to congratulate all of these communities on receiving these awards and thank our legislative partners who helped make this program possible through strategic funding.”

For site improvement grants, grantees demonstrated substantive plans for industrial site development while meeting OneGeorgia Authority eligibility requirements. Total funding for this round of grants is $8 million, marking more than $18 million in grants distributed to rural site development since the program’s launch.

“Georgia’s historic economic development success has not happened by accident. It is the direct result of our leadership’s decades-long dedication to strengthening our workforce, investing in our infrastructure, and building a better, brighter future for Georgians across the state,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “The OneGeorgia Authority’s Rural Site Development Grants represent our state’s unwavering commitment to bringing new opportunities for economic success to every corner of the state, and I look forward to seeing the impact these awards will have on rural Georgia communities and citizens for generations to come.”

“The Rural Site Development Initiative is critical for our rural communities across the state, where a business-friendly environment is not only critical, but growing at a record pace,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “The approved funding will help current projects grow and future projects begin, while keeping Georgia’s business environment a model for the rest of the nation.”

“Georgia’s economic development success is the result of strong leadership and strategic investment,” said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “This tool enables communities to remain attractive for future prospects and achieve their vision of economic prosperity.”

“The Rural Site Development Initiative empowers communities to proactively shape economic growth that aligns with their long-term goals,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “GRAD-certified sites offer speed-to-market advantages for companies and strengthen Georgia’s competitive site portfolio. As we build on years of economic success, investing in new site development ensures we sustain and accelerate that momentum.”

In addition to meeting OneGeorgia Authority requirements, applicants leveraged other funding sources to demonstrate community commitment. Use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs. OneGeorgia funds must be expended within the timeframe specified in the grant award documentation, which is generally two years from the date of the award.

Site Improvement Grants

Development Authority of the City of Milledgeville and Baldwin County

The Development Authority of the City of Milledgeville and Baldwin County in middle Georgia was awarded $2 million for site readiness improvements, including the construction of an entry road and other road improvements, at the 1,500-acre, GRAD-certified Sibley Place. The total project costs are $2,193,982.

Development Authority of Bulloch County

The Development Authority of Bulloch County in coastal Georgia received a grant of $1,518,920 for site grading and sewer improvements at the 69-acre, GRAD-certified Cannady Site. The Development Authority of Bulloch County is contributing to the total infrastructure cost of $2,024,960.

Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority

The Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority in middle Georgia was awarded a grant of $2 million for sewage and drainage improvements at the 250-acre, “GRAD Select” Georgia Highway 257 Rail Site. The Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority is contributing to the total infrastructure cost of $6,039,671.

Worth County Economic Development Authority

The Worth County Economic Development Authority in southwest Georgia received a grant of $2 million for water, drainage, road, and other infrastructure improvements at the 196-acre, “GRAD Select” Worth County Industrial Complex. The Worth County Economic Development Authority is contributing to the total project cost, which is expected to be $2,248,723.

GRAD-Certification Scholarships

Development Authority of Burke County

The Development Authority of Burke County in east Georgia was awarded $35,278 to assist with the costs of seeking GRAD certification for the 150-acre Waynesboro-Burke Industrial Park. The total project costs are $39,198.

Douglas-Coffee County Economic Development Authority

The Douglas-Coffee County Economic Development Authority in southeast Georgia was awarded $75,000 to assist with the costs of seeking GRAD certification for the 72-acre Douglas Aviation Industrial Park. The total project costs are $90,050.

Development Authority of Jefferson County

The Development Authority of Jefferson County in east Georgia was awarded $75,000 to assist with the costs of seeking GRAD certification for the 230-acre Louisville Airport Industrial Park. The total project costs are $82,500.

McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority

The McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority in coastal Georgia was awarded $192,745 to assist with the costs of seeking GRAD certification for the 247-acre Tidewater East Industrial Park. The total project costs are $260,345.

Pulaski County-Hawkinsville Development Authority

The Pulaski County-Hawkinsville Development Authority in middle Georgia was awarded $31,455 to assist with the costs of seeking GRAD certification for the 170-acre Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Industrial Park. The total project costs are $34,950.

Washington-Wilkes Payroll Development Authority

The Washington-Wilkes Payroll Development Authority in east Georgia was awarded $142,450 to assist with the costs of seeking GRAD certification for the 455-acre Washington-Wilkes Industrial Park Expansion. The total project costs are $167,450.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a location for arts, film, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit georgia.org for more information.

About Department of Community Affairs

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) partners with communities to build strong, vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified Georgians with low to moderate incomes buy homes, rent housing and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, visit www.dca.ga.gov.