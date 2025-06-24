//July 4th holiday travel period to reach historic levels

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA predicts the July 4th holiday period to reach historic levels with 2.38 million Georgians expected to travel.

AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically during the Independence Day holiday period (Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6). This represents an increase of 1.7 million travelers (2.4%) over last year and 7 million more than in 2019.

To better reflect holiday travel trends, AAA’s forecast now accounts for two weekends, capturing extended trips and varied departure schedules.

Georgia Travel Trends

Georgia travel is expected to reach historic levels, with nearly 2.3 million Georgians hitting the road, skies, and rails – that’s up almost 68,000 (2.9%) from last year.

Driving: More than 2 million Georgians will take a road trip (+59,000, up 2.9% from last year).

More than will take a road trip (+59,000, up 2.9% from last year). Flying: Nearly 164,000 Georgians will fly domestically (+1,500, up 2.9% from last year).

Nearly will fly domestically (+1,500, up 2.9% from last year). Other Modes: Nearly 104,000 Georgians will take buses, trains, or cruises (+7,000, up 7% from last year).

Independence Day Travelers Georgia Numbers 2025 2024 2019 Total Travelers 2.38 million 2.31 million 2.19 million Automobile 2.1 million 2.0 million 1.9 million Airplane 163,904 162,335 144,464 Other Modes 103,748 96,725 109,577

“Independence Day is one of the most popular times for travel, with Americans eager to take advantage of summer vacation opportunities,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA Travel. “This year, we’re seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday. This is allowing travelers to extend their getaways and make lasting memories with loved ones.”

How Americans Are Traveling This Independence Day

By Car:

AAA estimates 61.6 million Americans will drive—a 2.2% increase from last year and the highest number ever recorded. An additional 1.3 million road travelers are expected compared to 2024.

“Drivers hitting the road this 4th of July, remember to buckle up, slow down, and drive safe,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The best trips are the ones where everyone gets home safely.”

Drivers should prepare their vehicles in advance, as AAA responded to nearly 700,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide during last year’s holiday period, addressing issues such as dead batteries, flat tires, and empty gas tanks.

Gas prices are likely to fluctuate in the lead-up to Independence Day. Last week, oil prices surged in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran, increasing gasoline production costs. While analysts suggest this may be a short-term reaction, it’s too early to know whether prices will stabilize before the holiday. Georgia drivers are currently paying around $2.95. That is approximately 37 cents per gallon less than last year’s holiday ($3.32). Visit GasPrices.AAA.com for the latest gas price averages.

By Air:

Air travel is reaching record-breaking numbers nationwide, with 5.84 million people flying, a 1.4% increase over last year’s previous high. This figure exclusively represents domestic leisure travel, counting complete round-trip itineraries as a single trip. This differs from TSA data, which tracks each airport screening separately and includes both domestic and international travel.

AAA data show that round-trip domestic flights are averaging $810, up 4% from 2024. Travelers booking last-minute can find better deals by flying midweek (Tuesdays or Wednesdays).

By Other Modes:

Nearly 4.78 million people will travel by bus, train, or cruise, marking a 7.4% rise over last year. Cruising continues to fuel this growth, particularly in peak Alaska cruise season.

AAA’s Top Independence Day Destinations

AAA booking data reveals the most sought-after travel spots for July 4th: DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL ORLANDO, FL VANCOUVER, CANADA SEATTLE, WA ROME, ITALY NEW YORK, NY PARIS, FRANCE ANCHORAGE, AK LONDON, ENGLAND FORT LAUDERDALE, FL BARCELONA, SPAIN HONOLULU, HI DUBLIN, IRELAND DENVER, CO AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS MIAMI, FL CALGARY, CANADA BOSTON, MA ATHENS, GREECE ATLANTA, GA LISBON, PORTUGAL

These destinations are based on AAA booking data for the Independence Day travel period. Cruises, beaches, and fireworks are the primary motivators for travelers heading to these cities. Alaska cruises are in peak season, Florida and Hawaii are in high demand for their resorts and attractions, and New York and Boston host two of the most popular fireworks shows in the nation.

Internationally, Vancouver tops the list for its mild weather and perfect blend of urban excitement and natural beauty. This is followed by Europe’s most in-demand cities, such as Rome and Paris.

Best & Worst Times to Drive

According to INRIX, expect heavy road congestion on Wednesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 6. The busiest times will be afternoons, while mornings offer the best escape from traffic.

Ideal Travel Times:

Worst hours: Afternoon to early evening

Afternoon to early evening Best hours: Early morning

Drivers should remain alert for potential construction delays, crashes, and severe weather conditions. AAA reminds all motorists to Slow Down, Move Over for emergency responders assisting roadside travelers.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Saturday, Jun 28 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Sunday, Jun 29 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, Jun 30 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Tuesday, Jul 01 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Wednesday, Jul 02 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Thursday, Jul 03 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Friday, Jul 04 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Saturday, Jul 05 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Sunday, Jul 06 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 11:00 AM

“We encourage travelers to consider purchasing travel insurance to protect their plans,” said Haas. “Unexpected disruptions like flight delays, lost luggage, or medical emergencies can turn a dream vacation into a stressful experience. Travel insurance provides peace of mind, ensuring you can enjoy your Independence Day getaway with confidence.”

Looking for a last-minute rental car, hotel, or flight? Visit AAA.com/travel to lock in your plans or connect with a AAA Travel Advisor for expert guidance on crafting a trip tailored to your interests.