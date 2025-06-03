//Georgia starts issuing special one-time tax refund checks this week

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces that the one-time special tax refund checks will begin being issuing this week

Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced that the state will begin issuing one-time, special tax refunds this week. The third round of such refunds under Governor Kemp’s leadership, these measures were made possible by the passage of House Bill 112 during the 2025 legislative session and are a direct result of conservative budget practices and a strong state economy. Most eligible taxpayers who filed their 2023 and 2024 returns in a timely manner and before the filing deadlines can expect to receive their refund within the coming weeks.

“Because we’ve managed our state’s resources wisely, we’re again able to return money to hardworking Georgians who know how best to use it,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Along with our acceleration of the largest income tax rate cut in state history, this latest refund is just one more way we’re working to support the people of our state, their families, and their businesses, because that’s not the government’s money, it’s theirs!”

This marks the third time Georgia has returned a portion of its revenue surplus to taxpayers, with previous refunds issued in 2022 and 2023. To be eligible, taxpayers must have filed both 2023 and 2024 individual income tax returns, have paid into the system, and do not owe the state Department of Revenue. An individual filer’s refund amount will depend on their tax liability from the 2023 tax year and is capped at:

$250 for single filers and married individuals filing separately

$375 for head of household filers

$500 for married individuals filing jointly

In addition to HB 112, the General Assembly also passed House Bill 111, reducing Georgia’s income tax rate from 5.39% to 5.19%. This was the second acceleration of the income tax cut implementation schedule signed by Governor Kemp in 2022.

“Our Department is ready to get this third round of refunds out the door efficiently and securely,” said State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell. “We appreciate the continued partnership with the Governor and the General Assembly in making this happen.”

Taxpayers can check their eligibility using the Surplus Tax Refund Eligibility Tool, available through the Georgia Tax Center, by inputting their tax year, Social Security Number or Tax Identification Number, and Federal Adjusted Gross Income.

For more details, including Frequently Asked Questions and refund tracking, visit:

https://dor.georgia.gov/georgia-surplus-tax-refund.