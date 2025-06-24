//Georgia man arrested for terroristic threats against GBI agents

Share with friends

CALHOUN CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia man for making terroristic threats against GBI agents.

Release:

The GBI and the Calhoun Police Department have arrested and charged Casey Herron, age 36, of Calhoun, GA, with Terroristic Threats and Acts.

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, Herron contacted the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and made threats stating he was going to shoot GBI agents. GEMA/HS immediately notified the GBI Watch Desk, Gordon County 911, and the Calhoun Police Department.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, at about 5:00 p.m., the Calhoun Police Department and GBI agents executed a search warrant at Herron’s home located in the 100 block of Jolly Road NW, Calhoun, GA. Herron was taken into custody without incident.

Herron was booked into the Gordon County Jail.

The GBI would like to thank the Calhoun Police Department for their assistance in executing the search and arrest, and GEMA/HS for their prompt notification, which helped ensure a swift and safe resolution.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.