//Georgia gas price average holding steady at pumps

ATLANTA – The average price for gas in Georgia is holding steady with drivers paying $2.86 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Release:

The Georgia gas price average is parked in neutral at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.86 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average remains the same as a week ago, 7 cents lower than it was a month ago, and 42 cents lower than it was a year ago. It costs drivers an average of $42.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $7.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

Note: The AAA Georgia full fuel report will be taking a brief break and is set to return on June 26, 2025. Stay tuned for the latest updates upon our return! To check daily gas prices, visit the AAA Fuel Site.

Nationally:

Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $3.13, subject to change overnight.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta ($2.87)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.97), Valdosta ($2.92), and Macon ($2.90).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Augusta-Aiken ($2.81), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.77), and Warner Robins ($2.74).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.13 $3.13 $3.12 $3.19 $3.45 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.86 $2.86 $2.86 $2.93 $3.28 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.