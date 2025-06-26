//GBHCW announces FY 25 Nursing School Grant recipients

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce announces the Fiscal Year 2025 Nursing School Grant recipients.

The Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce (GBHCW) is proud to announce the recipients of its Fiscal Year 2025 Nursing School Grants.

These competitive grants are awarded to nursing programs across the state to expand enrollment and graduate more nurses – helping to meet the critical and growing demand for nursing professionals in Georgia.

Congratulations to this year’s grant recipients:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC)

Andrew College

Clayton State University

Georgia Southern University Research and Service Foundation, Inc. (GSURSF)

Mercer University

Southern Crescent Technical College

University of North Georgia

University of West Georgia

We extend a special thanks to GBHCW Board Member Dr. Carolyn Clevenger, who played a key role in leading this initiative and shared the importance of these grants:

GBHCW congratulates all awarded institutions and applauds their continued efforts to prepare the next generation of nurses who will serve communities across Georgia.