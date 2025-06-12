//Companies Georgians would work at for free to get hired

Share with friends

Survey of 3k job seekers asking which employer would you be willing to work for free for 1 year.

The Coca-Cola Company; Chick-fil-A + Delta Air Lines included.

In today’s hyper-competitive job market, prestige often trumps pay – especially for recent grads. With application numbers hitting the thousands at elite companies, some ambitious job seekers say they’d take an unpaid role for a whole year if it meant locking in a job at the end.

To test just how deep that desire runs, Bisnar Chase surveyed 3,010 job seekers with one bold question:

Which employer would you be willing to work for free for an entire year, if it guaranteed you a job at the end?

The results are a mix of global giants, mission-driven brands, and culture-first companies that clearly make a lasting impression. The top 10 are as follows:

#1. Google (California)

With nap pods, gourmet meals, and a culture of curiosity, Google still reigns supreme as the ultimate dream job. For many, it’s not just the perks – it’s the privilege of contributing to world-changing work in an environment that feels more campus than corporate.

#2. The Coca-Cola Company (Georgia)

Joining Coca-Cola is like becoming part of American history. From generous benefits to adoption aid – and the occasional free crate of Coke – the brand’s blend of legacy and lifestyle makes it worth the wait, even unpaid.

#3. Hawaiian Airlines (Hawaii)

Who wouldn’t swap a paycheck for free flights and tropical vibes? Hawaiian Airlines offers standby travel perks, a hospitality-first culture, and the kind of daily scenery most people dream of.

#4. Ben & Jerry’s (Vermont)

Free ice cream every day might sound like a gimmick – until you realize the company backs it up with six months’ paid parental leave and activist values. Sweet inside and out.

#5. NASA, Stennis Space Center (Mississippi)

Rocket launches, space science, and federal-level benefits? Yes, please. For those chasing a career with cosmic purpose, unpaid is a small price to pay to get your foot in the hatch.

#6. Nike (Oregon)

Whether it’s sabbaticals, sports facilities, or flexible schedules, Nike gives you room to breathe and perform. If you’re into growth, gear, and greatness, swooshing in for free is a fair trade.

#7. Walmart (Arkansas)

Walmart’s Bentonville HQ blends ambition and access. With free college tuition and a clear internal pipeline, it’s the kind of place where a year of unpaid hustle could turn into a career-long leap.

#8. Microsoft (Washington)

At Microsoft, parental leave is just the beginning. Add in campus perks, charitable matching, and a mission to empower everyone – and suddenly, working for free looks like a solid investment.

#9. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania)

For those who value purpose over paychecks, CHOP is a no-brainer. Healing kids, uplifting staff, and offering real resources to grow? Sign us up, salary or not.

#10. Dell Technologies (Texas)

Dell’s remote-friendly model proves flexibility doesn’t mean sacrifice. With family support and personal development baked into the culture, it’s easy to see why many would work for free just to join the team.

2 other Georgia companies were included:

#12. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has quietly redefined what it means to work in fast food. With guaranteed Sundays off and tuition help through its Remarkable Futures scholarships, it offers something rare in the industry: true work-life balance and support for growth. For young people looking for more than a paycheck – or just a company that genuinely cares – it’s easy to imagine working unpaid here, knowing you’re building something that lasts beyond a shift.

#16. Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines isn’t just a company – it’s a gateway to the world. With free or discounted flights for employees and family, and record-setting profit-sharing bonuses, working at Delta comes with serious rewards. In 2024 alone, employees took home over 10% of their annual salary in bonuses. For someone dreaming of travel and a career with altitude, Delta’s combination of loyalty and generosity makes it a no-brainer – you’d work unpaid for a year, just to be part of the crew.

Bisnar Chase decided to delve deeper – asking job seekers what really makes an unpaid role worth it, and where companies too often fall short. The answers reveal not just ambition, but clear expectations for fairness, mentorship, and long-term payoff.

So what pushes someone to say yes – or no to working for free? Beyond brand names and big dreams, respondents pointed to very real factors that shaped their decisions. From dealbreakers to must-haves, here’s what makes or breaks the unpaid internship experience:

No promise of a job at the end – 28%

Poor company reputation – 23%

Lack of structured training – 16%

No food/travel reimbursements – 15%

What Makes It Worth It

A clear path to a paid role – 28%

Hands-on experience – 25%

Work-life flexibility – 16%

Mentorship & networking – 11%

Industry Red Flags

When asked which industries are most guilty of exploiting unpaid interns, these topped the list:

Politics – 21%

Nonprofits – 18%

Film & TV – 16%

Fashion – 15%

And the big question: Would You Go Into Debt to Chase the Dream?

Surprisingly, 30% of respondents said yes – they’d take on loans or credit card debt to fund an unpaid internship at their dream company. The remaining 70%? Not willing to trade financial stability for foot-in-the-door access, no matter how glossy the logo.

So, what’s the alternative if unpaid internships disappear? Here’s what job seekers want instead:

More entry-level jobs – 23%

Paid short-term fellowships – 15%

College-credit partnerships – 19%

Apprenticeships or trial programs – 23%

Better junior training programs – 20%

“Today’s young professionals are ambitious, adaptable, and resourceful – but they’re also increasingly aware of exploitation masquerading as opportunity,” says Brian Chase of Bisnar Chase. “This survey shows that while passion runs deep, companies need to meet that ambition with real support – not just a fancy name on a resume.”

To help early-career professionals navigate the fine line between ambition and exploitation, Bisnar Chase has included a simple checklist interns can use to assess whether an unpaid opportunity is genuinely valuable – or just taking advantage of their time and talent.