//AAA urges drivers to slow down, watch for kids

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA is issuing a safety alert urging drivers to slow down and watch for kids now that school is out for summer.

Release:

With the arrival of summer break, AAA is urging drivers to remain vigilant as children spend more time outdoors, playing, biking, and walking in neighborhoods and along city streets.

“Summer should be a season of fun, yet it also presents traffic safety risks,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We encourage all drivers to stay alert and aware of their surroundings, especially in residential areas where children are playing.”

Statistics show that the risk of traffic incidents involving children increases during the summer months. Pedestrian injuries peak for kids aged 5 to 14, who are more frequently found in the vicinity of roads and streets.

To combat this, AAA provides the following safety tips for drivers:

Stay Alert: Watch for children on bicycles, scooters, and playing in front of their homes.

Watch for children on bicycles, scooters, and playing in front of their homes. Obey Speed Limits: Drive at or below the posted speed limits, especially in residential areas where children might be present.

Drive at or below the posted speed limits, especially in residential areas where children might be present. Avoid Distractions: Put down your phone and minimize other distractions while driving to stay entirely focused on the road.

Put down your phone and minimize other distractions while driving to stay entirely focused on the road. Yield to Pedestrians: Always yield the right-of-way to pedestrians at crosswalks and be prepared to stop when necessary.

Always yield the right-of-way to pedestrians at crosswalks and be prepared to stop when necessary. Role Model Safe Behavior: Parents are encouraged to teach their children about roadway safety, including how to cross streets safely.

“As summer activities ramp up, we all play a role in creating safer roads,” Waiters continued. “By driving carefully and staying aware, we can help prevent deaths and injuries and protect young lives.”

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.