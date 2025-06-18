//18-year-old arrested in connection to a GA death investigation

Share with friends

BAXLEY – An 18-year-old has been arrested by the GBI in the connection to the death investigation of a 41-year-old Georgia man.



The GBI has arrested and charged Ty’Relle Tarver, age 18, of Baxley, GA, with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault in connection to the death of Jeremy Beckworth, age 41, of Baxley, GA.

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at about 11:30 p.m., the Baxley Police Department responded to a 911 call that indicated a man had been shot near the intersection of Highland Drive and Edgarton Road in Baxley. Responding officers found Beckworth with a fatal gunshot wound. Beckworth was pronounced dead on the scene. The Baxley Police Department requested the GBI to conduct the death investigation.

The investigation indicates that Tarver shot at Beckworth and his girlfriend multiple times, hitting Beckworth.

Beckworth was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, Georgia, for a complete autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Tarver was taken into custody without incident early in the morning on June 3, 2025. He is currently booked in the Appling County Jail.

The GBI would like to thank the Baxley Police Department, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service for their assistance in this investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.