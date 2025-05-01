//Wanted GA man leads officers on fatal car chase

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A Georgia man wanted in connection to a death investigation lead officers on a fatal car chase while executing a search warrant.

Release:

UPDATE – April 24, 2025:

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, at about 9:50 a.m., the GBI, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, and the Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division (DPS MCCD) executed a search warrant at the home of Devicco LaTroy Moss, age 43, of Thomson, GA, located in the 100 block of Faubus Street in Thomson, GA, regarding an ongoing homicide investigation into the death of Mario Clemons.

As Richmond County SWAT officers approached the home, a person, later identified as Moss, sped away from the home in a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Moss was a suspect in the homicide investigation. McDuffie County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS MCCD officers chased after Moss. During the chase, an MCCD officer crashed his patrol car on Wrightsboro Road in Thomson. The MCCD officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

As the car chase continued, the Chevrolet Silverado (Moss’s truck) collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Ridge Road and Washington Highway in Thomson, GA. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Moss was pronounced dead at the scene. Moss’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.

The Georgia State Patrol Grovetown Post and the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision and Reconstruction Team are investigating both crashes.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2145. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

ORIGINAL RELEASE (April 14, 2025):

At the request of the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Mario Clemons, age 42, of Thomson, GA.

The preliminary investigation indicates that McDuffie County deputies and EMS were dispatched to the 1800 block of Ridgeview Drive, Thomson, Georgia, at about 9:00 p.m., in reference to a 911 call where a shooting had occurred. When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, Clemons was found dead behind the home. Clemons had one gunshot wound.

No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

The GBI investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at (706) 595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.