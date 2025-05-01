//The BlackRock Foundation Empowerment Fund to support TCSG students

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The BlackRock Foundation and Technical College System of Georgia plan to launch The BlackRock Foundation Empowerment Fund.

The BlackRock Foundation announced a two-year, $1 million grant to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation (TCSGF) to launch The BlackRock Foundation Empowerment Fund. The new fund will enable Technical College System of Georgia students to complete training programs, expanding the pool of skilled workers for Georgia’s rapidly growing construction and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The BlackRock Foundation Empowerment Fund will help expand existing advanced manufacturing and construction pre-apprenticeship programs through WorkSource Georgia. The grant will also provide $730,000 in scholarships through TCSGF’s ‘Last Mile Fund,’ which helps students overcome financial burdens that may otherwise prevent them from graduating. Additionally, the funding will help scale the Training on the Go program, which provides adults living in rural areas with education and stackable credentials in high-demand fields. The initiative will be presented at the annual Technical College System of Georgia Leadership Summit.

TCSG oversees Georgia’s 22 technical colleges, delivering a wide range of workforce and economic development programs and partnering with more than 2,200 companies to offer customized trainings and workforce opportunities. Since 2023, TCSG has been a key training partner of Governor Kemp’s initiative to boost skilled talent in the state’s high-demand industries.

Georgia is a leading destination for advanced manufacturing firms, particularly in the fast-growing e-mobility sector, where more than 32,000 jobs have been created in the state since 2018.[1] Yet even as Georgia’s business leaders plan to expand their workforces by 20% over the next five years, over 58% of employers report ongoing workforce shortages.[2] Additionally, one in four high-demand jobs in Georgia now requires an occupational license,[3] which can be acquired through skills training programs at TCSG.

“At The BlackRock Foundation, our mission is to help more people earn, save, and invest and that includes increasing access to pathways that lead to long-term financial security,” said Claire Chamberlain, President of The BlackRock Foundation. “This grant reflects our deep commitment to investing in the workforce of the future, and more importantly, putting more Georgians on a path to earning a thriving wage in the state’s highest demand industries. We are proud to partner with the Technical College System of Georgia to support their efforts to provide pathways to rewarding, high-paying careers for Georgians.”

The BlackRock Foundation’s grant is part of a larger effort to expand economic security across communities across the US. In 2025 alone, BlackRock has provided $6M to support individuals living on low- to- moderate incomes by supporting local workforce development programs to equip more workers with the tools to secure in-demand jobs and boost their economic mobility.

“This partnership with The BlackRock Foundation is a powerful investment in Georgia’s future workforce,” said Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. “By helping more students complete training and earn credentials—especially in rural communities and high-demand fields—we’re not only changing lives, we’re building the talent pipeline that keeps Georgia the number one state for business. The Empowerment Fund is a perfect example of how public-private partnerships can expand opportunity, close skills gaps, and support economic mobility across the state.”

