//TCSG names 2025 GOAL Student of the Year, Instructor of the Year

Share with friends

Photo: Jason Colbert, a Nursing student from Southeastern Technical College and Ekaterina Mirzakulova, a Chemistry instructor from Central Georgia Technical College were named 2025 GOAL Student of the Year and Instructor of the Year winners.

ATLANTA – Technical College System of Georgia announces the 2025 GOAL Student of the Year and Instructor of the Year winners.

Release:

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced the state’s top technical college student and top instructor for 2025. Jason Colbert, a Nursing student from Southeastern Technical College, was chosen as this year’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner and Ekaterina Mirzakulova, a Chemistry instructor from Central Georgia Technical College, was chosen as the winner of this year’s Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction.

“Jason Colbert and Ekaterina Mirzakulova represent the very best of the Technical College System of Georgia,” said Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. “Their dedication, excellence, and passion reflect the strength of technical education in Georgia. We are proud to recognize their achievements and look forward to the impact they will make as ambassadors for the students and instructors across all 22 of our colleges.”

The GOAL program, now in its 53rd year, recognizes the most outstanding technical education students at the 22 TCSG colleges. As the state GOAL winner, Jason Colbert from Southeastern Technical College won a brand new, made-in-Georgia, Kia Sportage courtesy of Kia Georgia and delivered by Rick Case Kia.

“We are incredibly proud of Jason Colbert for being named the 2025 GOAL winner,” said Larry Calhoun, President of Southeastern Technical College. “Jason exemplifies the drive, skill, and leadership that define our students. His passion for nursing and commitment to excellence make him an outstanding representative for technical education across Georgia.”

Each year, selection for the GOAL program begins with the naming of the top technical education student at each college. Regional competitions follow and narrow the field to nine finalists for the award. The first runner-up for student of the year was Rien Perez, a Fish and Wildlife Management student from Ogeechee Technical College.

The Rick Perkins Award, now in its 34th year, highlights excellence in technical instruction and recognizes the most outstanding instructors at the 22 TCSG colleges. As the 2025 Rick Perkins award winner, Ekaterina Mirzakulova from Central Georgia Technical College received a crystal award and a check for $2,500.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Dr. Ekaterina Mirzakulova as the 2025 Rick Perkins Award winner,” said Dr. Ivan H. Allen, President of Central Georgia Technical College. “Her passion for teaching, commitment to student success, and excellence in the classroom are truly inspiring. Dr. Mirzakulova embodies the high standards of technical education, and we are proud to have her represent our college and the entire TCSG system.”

Each year, selection for the Rick Perkins Award begins with the naming of the top technical education instructors at each college. Regional competitions follow and narrow the field to nine finalists for the award. The first runner-up for instructor of the year was Je’ Juan Collins, a Welding and Joining Technology instructor from Columbus Technical College.

As the 2025 state winners, Jason Colbert and Ekaterina Mirzakulova will make public appearances as representatives for technical education during the next year, including meeting with the Governor and addressing the Georgia General Assembly.

About the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG)

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu.