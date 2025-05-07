//TCSG announces new President of Chattahoochee Technical College

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia appoints the new President of Chattahoochee Technical College.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Pence as the new President of Chattahoochee Technical College. The decision by TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier to name Pence as President was announced today at the May 2025 State Board Meeting of the Technical College System of Georgia in Atlanta.

Pence brings more than 20 years of experience within TCSG, most recently serving as Interim President and Executive Vice President for Operations at Chattahoochee Tech. In her previous leadership roles, she supported the college’s financial, human resources, technology, and administrative divisions, helping drive growth and operational excellence across the institution.

“Heather is a proven leader who understands the vital role Chattahoochee Tech plays in creating opportunity for students and supporting Georgia’s workforce,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “Her dedication to technical education and her deep connection to the college and its mission make her the ideal choice to lead Chattahoochee Tech into its next chapter.”

Pence began her career in state government at the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, where she audited multiple technical colleges and saw firsthand the transformative impact of technical education. That experience led her to join Appalachian Technical College—now Chattahoochee Tech—where she has built her career and legacy.

“I am honored to serve as President of Chattahoochee Technical College,” said Pence. “Having dedicated my career to this college and to TCSG, I am passionate about our mission of delivering high-quality education and workforce training. I look forward to working alongside our talented faculty, staff, and partners to continue providing life-changing opportunities for our students and strengthening the communities we serve.”

Pence holds a Master of Business Administration from Reinhardt University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of North Georgia.

Chattahoochee Technical College, with nine campuses across north Georgia, offers more than 50 programs of study, preparing graduates for high-demand careers across the state and beyond.

