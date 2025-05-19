//Georgia’s unemployment rate holds steady for 11 months in a row

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GDOL announces that Georgia’s unemployment rate for April 2025 holds steady remaining unchanged for 11 consecutive months.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that Georgia’s April 2025 unemployment rate was 3.6%, unchanged from a revised 3.6% in March. The unemployment rate was six-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

“For 11 consecutive months, Georgia’s unemployment rate has held at 3.6%, consistently outperforming the national average. This sustained economic success supporting a globally competitive labor force of over 5 million is a testament to the power of collaboration between our state government, business leaders and communities,” said Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “Great economies are built on great partnerships, and Georgia continues to prove that a jobs-first approach benefits everyone.”

Jobs rose by 3,700 over the month to 4,983,200 and increased by 16,000 over the past 12 months.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past month included accommodation and food services, 3,500; transportation and warehousing, 3,100; real estate and rental and leasing, 1,900; arts, entertainment and recreation, 1,400; and private educational services, 900.

Jobs declined over the month in information, down 4,000; professional, scientific and technical services, down 2,700; federal government, down 1,100; construction, down 800; and finance and insurance, down 800.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past year included health care and social assistance, 20,500; local government, 6,900; arts, entertainment and recreation, 2,800; state government, 2,800; and private educational services, 2,500.

Jobs declined over the year in administrative and support services, down 6,500; retail trade, down 3,800; durable goods manufacturing, down 3,400; professional, scientific and technical services, down 3,300; and transportation and warehousing, down 3,000.

The labor force fell by 3,992 to 5,380,262 and declined by 15,937 over the past 12 months. Employment fell by 3,628 to 5,188,523 and declined by 21,762 over the past 12 months.

Unemployment fell by 364 to 191,739 and rose by 5,825 over the past 12 months.

Initial claims rose by 2,610 over the month to 21,906 in April. Initial claims rose by 354 over the year.

Contact Georgia Department of Labor Communications Office

Communications@gdol.ga.gov

(404) 232-3685

Media Contact: Director of Communications, Shawna Mercer

Email: Shawna.mercer@gdol.ga.gov

Phone Number: 678-350-6878

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/email-us. For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL’s Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.