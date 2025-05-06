//Georgia gas price stalls at $2.92 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia has had little fluctuation at the pump with drivers paying $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded.

The Georgia gas price average saw little movement at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average is 1 cent higher than a week ago, 13 cents lower than a month ago, and 54 cents lower than last year. It costs drivers an average of $43.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying $8.10 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, the unpredictable atmosphere surrounding tariffs and their impact on the global stage could push those prices higher this week.”

Nationally:

Quiet Week at the Pump as Gas Prices Fluctuate Slightly

Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.16, subject to change overnight. Even though this is the time of year when we typically see seasonal increases and rising demand, crude oil prices have been plunging. A couple of factors are at play: economic concerns and the decision by OPEC+ (the group of oil-producing countries) to increase output and add more oil to the market, despite tepid demand. The lower the oil price, the less drivers pay at the pump. The national average is almost 50 cents less than it was this time last year.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.41 barrels a day last week to 9.09. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 229.5 million barrels to 225.5 million barrels.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $2.21 to settle at $58.21 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 2.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 440.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents today. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.99), Atlanta ($2.94), and Gainesville ($2.91).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Rome ($2.83), Dalton ($2.81), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.76).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.16 $3.17 $3.14 $3.26 $3.65 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.92 $2.92 $2.91 $3.05 $3.46 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 miles per hour. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.