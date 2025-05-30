//GEMA/HS urging Georgians to be prepared for Atlantic Hurricane Season

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GEMA/HS is urging citizens to prepare for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season which begins on June 1st.

Release:

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Sunday, June 1, 2025 and continues through November 30, 2025. NOAA’s National Hurricane Center predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season. This indicates that the level of tropical activity in the Atlantic this hurricane season is likely to be above average, but not what was expected for last season at this point last year.

No matter how much activity is expected in a season, it only takes one storm to make it an active season. “Last year, with Hurricane Helene, we saw how devastating the impacts of a hurricane can be,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “There was considerable devastation reaching as far north and inland as Richmond County. This is why I encourage all residents and businesses in Georgia to prepare in advance, for the possibility of a hurricane impacting their community.”

Here are some important preparedness steps that may be taken now while conditions are calm:

Make a plan – Develop a family emergency plan that includes evacuation routes,

communication plans, and designated meeting places. Be sure to plan for any elders,

children or pets in your household Build a Ready Kit – Stock at least three-days essential supplies, such as water (at

least one gallon per person/pet per day), non-perishable foods, flashlight, batteries,

important documents, etc. Stay Informed – Sign up for local alerts and warnings, monitor trusted weather

sources and follow the directives of elected officials. Know your evacuation route – Familiarize yourself with Georgia evacuation routes,

especially if you live in a coastal area. Consider purchasing flood insurance – Property insurance does not typically cover

flood damage. Determine whether you may need the additional coverage and

remember the policy takes 30 days to go into effect.

To learn more about how to prepare for hurricane impact, visit https://gema.georgia.gov/hurricanes.