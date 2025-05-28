//GBI investigates double homicide shooting at house party

Share with friends

PINEVIEW – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a double homicide that occurred during a shooting at a Georgia home.

Release:

At the request of the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at about 12:00 a.m., several people were gathered at a home located in the 200 block of Depot Street in Pineview, Wilcox County, Georgia, when someone began shooting.

Two people were hit by gunfire during the incident. Both victims died at the scene due to their injuries.

The victims have been identified as:

• Nathadius Kenta Lawson, age 36, of Pineview, GA

• Charleston Calix, age 40, of Pineview, GA

The GBI’s investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry, GA. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.