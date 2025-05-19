//GaDOE recognizes two schools with Creative School Arts Integration Award

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education recently recognized two schools with the Creative School Arts Integration Award.

This year’s winners are schools where all students have access to arts integration in every subject, and there is both rigor and relevance in the arts integration programming. Arts integration professional development is ongoing, the program is well-organized, and the school involves the community in the arts. All K-12 public schools in Georgia were invited to apply for the award.

“When the arts are woven into every subject, students are not just learning – they’re discovering, creating, and thriving,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I’m proud to recognize Bradwell Institute and Compton Elementary as models of what’s possible when the arts are treated as essential to student success. These schools have embraced creativity and innovation, ensuring all students experience a well-rounded, engaging education that prepares them for the real world.”

Arts integration allows students to synthesize content and create new meanings, ideas, and solutions. The purpose of the Creative School Arts Integration School of Excellence Award is to promote arts integration as a way to increase engagement and learning, in and out of the arts classroom.

“Bradwell Institute and Compton Elementary are shining examples of how strong collaboration and creative teaching can transform student learning,” GaDOE Fine Arts Specialist Paul McClain said. “Their dedication to arts integration shows that when teachers work together across subjects and use imaginative, purposeful strategies, students become more engaged, think more deeply, and build lasting skills for the future.”

School Spotlights

Bradwell Institute

At Bradwell Institute in Liberty County, arts integration is a core part of daily instruction, with projects spanning subjects such as designing 3D models in geometry, creating historical artifacts in world history, and dance choreography in physical education. Weekly meetings support interdisciplinary planning, and the district provides job-embedded professional learning and mentoring. Student work is displayed throughout campus and celebrated through performances, competitions, and exhibitions. Bradwell also offers real-world arts exposure through field trips and guest professionals, connecting learning to broader experiences. The school fosters academic, social, and creative growth through meaningful, arts-integrated instruction.

Compton Elementary School

At Compton Elementary in Cobb County, arts integration is embedded across all subjects and classrooms, enriching student learning in math, science, language arts, social studies, physical education, music, art, and the math lab. Through creative approaches like visualizing science concepts or performing in musicals or poetry slams, students engage more deeply with content while developing confidence and creativity. Opportunities such as Art Club, Fine Arts Night, talent shows, and field trips to museums and performances connect classroom learning to real-world experiences. Compton’s commitment to arts-based education fosters a dynamic environment where every student’s voice and talent are celebrated.