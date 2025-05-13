//AAA shares insurance advice to help those nervous about hurricane season

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA shares insurance advice to help residents prepare as survey finds Georgians are more nervous about this year’s hurricane season.

As National Hurricane Preparedness Week kicks off, AAA – The Auto Club Group urges residents to safeguard their homes, vehicles, and loved ones proactively.

“The severity of the 2024 hurricane season was a stark reminder of how vulnerable we are to natural disasters,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, President of AAA’s Florida-based insurance companies. “Now more than ever, it’s crucial for residents to revisit their insurance policies and ensure they are fully protected before the next storm approaches.”

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was the third costliest on record, with $129.7 billion in damages and multiple Category 5 hurricanes. This staggering level of destruction underscores how preparedness is the key to minimizing future risks.

Survey Insights – How Georgians are Preparing

Interestingly, concerns over this hurricane season appear to be on the rise, with 23% of Georgians feeling more anxious about potential storms than they did last year. A recent AAA survey reveals that the majority of Georgians take hurricane preparedness seriously, with 58% making advanced preparations ahead of storm season.

When asked about specific actions taken to safeguard against hurricanes, 43% of respondents reported purchasing supplies like batteries and portable chargers, while 32% bought extra food and water. Additionally, 21% have taken steps to protect their property, yet only 20% have reviewed their insurance coverage.

“Financial protection is just as vital as stocking up on supplies,” said Pintacuda. “Having the right coverage can make all the difference when disaster strikes.”

Review Your Coverage

Preparing for hurricane season starts with understanding your insurance policies. Homeowners should review their coverage limits, ensuring they reflect current home rebuilding costs. Flood insurance, typically with a 30-day waiting period before activation, is essential as most standard homeowner policies exclude flood damage.

For vehicle owners, comprehensive auto coverage is a critical safeguard against hurricane-related damage. “Your car is just as vulnerable as your home during severe weather,” Pintacuda added. “Comprehensive coverage ensures you’re protected in case of flooding or debris damage.”

It’s important to note that insurance providers often impose moratoriums when a storm is imminent, temporarily restricting policy changes. Reviewing your policies now will ensure you have coverage when you need it.

Hurricane Deductible

Understanding hurricane deductibles can help avoid financial shocks after a storm.

Many homeowners may not realize that hurricane deductibles differ from regular insurance deductibles. Instead of a fixed amount, they are a percentage of your home’s insured value, usually between 1% and 5%. For example, if your home is insured for $300,000 and has a 2% deductible, you would pay $6,000 before insurance covers storm damage.

In Georgia, policyholders are only required to pay the hurricane deductible once per calendar year, regardless of the number of storms that occur, helping to limit their financial burden during an active hurricane season.

Fortify Your Home

Protecting your home before hurricane season is one of the most crucial steps in staying safe during a storm. Reinforcing windows, securing roofs, and strengthening doors can help minimize damage and may lower your insurance premiums.

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) recommends:

· Low-Cost Options (Under $500):

o Caulk gaps and cracks around windows, doors, and vents.

o Anchor outdoor furniture and décor or bring them inside.

o Trim trees and remove loose branches that could become airborne.

· Medium-Cost Options ($500-$3,000):

o Replace entry doors with impact-rated models.

o Service your garage door annually. Upgrade to a wind-rated garage door.

· High-Cost Options ($3,000 and up):

o Replace windows with impact-resistant glass.

o Install hurricane shutters for all windows.

o Re-roof to a FORTIFIED Roof, proven to withstand high winds and torrential rain.

o Purchase a whole-house generator for power reliability during extended outages.

o Depending on home size, materials, and local contractor rates, actual costs may vary.

IBHS released compelling B-Roll footage demonstrating the devastating impact of wind and airborne debris on homes. The footage underscores the importance of proactive measures to strengthen residential structures against extreme weather conditions.

“Hurricanes are unpredictable, but your safety doesn’t have to be,” Pintacuda said. “Understanding your insurance, securing your home, and making a solid plan can make all the difference. If you take action now, you can face the season with confidence, knowing you’re protecting what matters most.”

For more information about hurricane preparedness and insurance options, visit AAA.com/Insurance. To learn more about fortifying your home, view the IBHS guide.

About the AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents living in Georgia from April 7-10, 2025. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. The survey results asked for all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Georgia.