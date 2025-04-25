//UPDATE: GA man identified in officer involved shooting

Share with friends

FULTON CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a wanted Georgia man involved in a shooting with officers.

Release:

UPDATE:

The man that died in this incident has been identified as Rashan Jarvis Cofield, age 29, of Atlanta.

ORIGINAL STATEMENT (April 18, 2025):

At the request of the Fulton County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Fulton County, Georgia. One man died in the incident. Two officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates on Friday, April 18, 2025, at about 11:40 a.m., a Fulton County Police Department officer made contact with a man standing on a median in the middle of Fulton Industrial Boulevard. As the officer obtained the man’s identity, a South Fulton Police Department officer arrived on the scene to assist.

It was determined that the man had an active warrant for his arrest. As officers attempted to take the man into custody, he reached into his pocket and ignored officers’ commands. The man then pulled a pistol from his pocket and began to run while firing at the officers. One officer was hit and collapsed. The second officer pursued the man and returned fire. During the exchange, the second officer was also hit by gunfire. The man had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man’s body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.