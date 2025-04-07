//Tallahassee Museum invites visitors to Pioneer Breakfast, Jazz & Blues Festival

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Tallahassee Museum invites visitors to celebrate Spring with the Pioneer Breakfast and Jazz & Blues Festival.

Release:

The Tallahassee Museum invites visitors to celebrate the season with two of its most anticipated annual events: the Pioneer Breakfast and Jazz & Blues Festival. These back-to-back festivities promise a weekend filled with delicious food, music, history, outdoor thrills, wildlife and unforgettable experiences for all ages.

“This weekend is one of our community’s favorite traditions,” said Russell Daws, Tallahassee Museum President/CEO. “It blends our love of heritage, music, and nature into one dynamic and engaging experience for families, students, and visitors alike.”

Pioneer Breakfast

Come out and join us on our 1880s Big Bend Farm for a hearty breakfast to start the day! We will be serving scrambled eggs, pancakes, Register’s sausage, grits and of course, milk, orange juice and piping hot Community Coffee! The Museum’s Board of Trustees will serve up heaping helpings so come support the Museum at our longest on-grounds fundraiser!

Start off your weekend with good eatin’ for a good cause! And, after you fill up your stomach, stay for the Tallahassee Jazz and Blues Festival. Ticket price includes general admission to the museum. Tickets are required for members. Members will receive an automatic discount at checkout. All proceeds benefit the Museum’s educational programs, animal care, and preservation initiatives.

Adults: $15.50

Children: (4-15): $11.00

Seniors 65+: $14.50

College Student with ID: $14.50

Saturday Morning, April 12, 2025

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Tickets and Info: www.tallahasseemuseum.org

Location: 3945 Museum Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Contact: (850) 575-8684

Sponsors Include: Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans, Culpepper, Proctor Subaru, Subaru, Kimley Horn, AMB Wealth, Centennial Bank, Talquin Electric Cooperative, Tallahassee Foodies, Register’s Meat Company, Community Coffee, Lauren Applewhite, and Danny and Cathy MacQuirter.

Tallahassee Jazz & Blues Festival

Come out to the Tallahassee Museum for the region’s best two-day jazz, swing, and rhythm and blues music festival on April 12 & 13, 2025 from 11am-5pm! Get up and dance, sit back and enjoy the music, explore the museum’s 52 acres, or take part in fun activities on the 1880’s Farm.

The Tallahassee Museum outdoor stage area is truly the most gorgeous venue in town, and one of the few places fans can bring their families to hear live music. Plenty of tasty treats and frosty beverages will be available at the Trail Break Café and cash bar! Guests are welcome to bring camp chairs and blankets.

Tickets are available online and at the door and are good for either day, but not both days. This event is free for Tallahassee Museum members.

2025 Tallahassee Jazz & Blues Festival Schedule of Events

Saturday, April 12

11 AM TSC Jazz Band

12 Noon Thursday Night Music Club

1 PM Tallahassee Swing

2 PM Yellow Dog Jazz Band

3 PM Rhythm Remedy

4 PM Warren Sutton

Sunday, April 13

12 Noon Drew Tillman

1 PM Billy Rigsby

2 PM Swingin’ Harpoon Blues Band

3 PM Jerry Thigpen Trio

4 PM Coastal Highway

Saturday Morning, April 12, 2025

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Tickets and Info: www.tallahasseemuseum.org

Location: 3945 Museum Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Contact: (850) 575-8684

The Tallahassee Jazz and Blues Festival is sponsored in part by: Visit Tallahassee/Leon County, Council on Culture and Arts, City of Tallahassee and Florida Arts and Culture.

Other sponsors include: Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans, Fonvielle Lewis Messer & McConnaughhay, Ragz, Tri-Eagle Sales, Vivid Sky Productions, and Richard & Karen Moore.

About the Tallahassee Museum

Set amidst 52 acres of breathtaking Florida flora and fauna, the Tallahassee Museum has served as an iconic Tallahassee landmark for more than 65 years. Ranked as one of Florida’s top museums, the Museum’s living exhibits of native Florida wildlife, nature trails, native gardens and a zipline course are renowned by visitors of all ages. The Museum encourages guests to discover and learn about North Florida’s natural environment, rich history and diverse cultural communities.

The Museum is located at 3945 Museum Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32310 and is open Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Discover Florida’s Wild Side – Meet black bears, red wolves, and Florida panthers in their natural habitats along our wildlife trail. There are 50 different species to encounter here, including our alligators in their new million-dollar, state of the art exhibit.

Step Back in Time – Explore historic buildings, experience hands-on demonstrations, and visit adorable farm animals on our pioneer farm to see how early Floridians lived off the land.

Take Adventure to New Heights – Feel exhilarated as you soar through the forest on zip lines at our Tree-to-Tree Adventures. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro, our aerial courses offer a safe and thrilling aerial adventure for everyone!

Walk with the Dinosaurs – Explore Jim Gary’s Twentieth Century Dinosaurs, a world-renowned exhibition featuring vibrant, life-sized dinosaurs sculpted from discarded automobile parts. This one-of-a-kind collection housed at the Tallahassee Museum, blends art, science, and environmental education into an unforgettable prehistoric experience!

Unplug and Explore – Enjoy the fresh air, scenic trails, and outdoor picnic spots surrounded by spring blooms—the perfect setting to unwind, explore, and make memories that last a lifetime.

To learn more about the Tallahassee Museum, please visit https://tallahasseemuseum.org/.

A variety of Tallahassee Museum photos and logos are available for your use at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Q5WQFIUN4_BDajUMVWT4QbTn87KOcUan?usp=sharing

Or contact Chris Lucas at (850) 508-2077, clucas@tallahasseemuseum.org for specific photo content desired.