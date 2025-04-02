//GMC announces 2025 Hall of Heroes Inductee

Share with friends

MILLEDGEVILLE – Georgia Military College Military Heritage honors Lieutenant Colonel Marvin C. Layfield as the 2025 Hall of Heroes Inductee.

Release:

Lieutenant Colonel Marvin C. Layfield’s journey at Georgia Military College began in the most humble of ways—at the elementary school affectionately known as “Little GMC.” From there, he climbed the hill to Georgia Military College Preparatory School in 1947, graduating with the distinguished Class of 1951. He next moved on to GMC’s Junior College, where his leadership skills became evident early on. Proudly serving as the B Company Commander in the Corps of Cadets before earning his associate degree. His educational journey continued at the University of Georgia, where he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 1955.

Born and raised in Milledgeville to Oscar and Mary Layfield, Marvin’s path to GMC was made possible by the school’s policy of offering free tuition to high school boys residing in Baldwin County. His youngest sister, Inez Hawkins, reflected on the family’s challenges, emphasizing that GMC was a defining factor in her brother’s success. “Had GMC not provided this opportunity, it would have been very difficult for our family to send him to college—maybe even impossible. GMC was key to everything he achieved during his lifetime, and he recognized that.”

Layfield’s military career began in 1951 when he enlisted in the Georgia National Guard, working his way up to the rank of Sergeant before graduating from the University of Georgia, where he also participated in the Army ROTC program. In November 1955, his status changed from reserve duty to active duty, and he reported to the Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia as a member of the First Student Brigade. By 1957, he had graduated from flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama earning his designation as an Army Aviator along with the prestigious Army Aviator Badge. His next assignment took him to Germany, where he served as a fixed-wing aviator with the 2nd and later the 3rd Army Aviation Companies.

Returning stateside, Layfield was stationed at Fort Benning once more, taking on the roles of platoon leader and Executive Officer for D Company in 2nd Brigade, 9th Infantry Division. In 1963, now Captain Layfield was deployed to Korea, where he commanded the Combat Support Section for the 7th Aviation Company, 7th Infantry Division. His expertise as a rotary-wing aviator led him to Fort Bragg, North Carolina and a crucial assignment with the JFK Center for Special Warfare. This role would eventually take him to Vietnam, where he completed two combat tours—one as a platoon leader with the 1st Cavalry Division (Air) in 1966 and later as Commanding Officer for B Company, 25th Aviation Battalion, 25th Infantry Division in 1968.

During his time in Vietnam, now Major Layfield’s bravery in combat was unparalleled. Flying over 800 hours in combat, he was awarded the Air Medal with 21 oak leaf clusters. His 12th Air Medal, however, was for extraordinary heroism during a harrowing battle on March 30-31, 1966, earning his first “V” device for valorous action. A mission to extract two rifle squads—who had captured a prisoner—quickly turned into chaos as three aircraft were shot down in just 20 minutes. With troops under fire and outnumbered, Layfield led a relief company into battle, ultimately securing the area for much-needed artillery support. Despite the treacherous conditions—darkness, unfamiliar terrain, and heavy enemy fire—he skillfully maneuvered his aircraft to land in the jungle between two towering trees. His superiors commended his “infectious self-assurance and exemplary courage,” crediting his leadership for the mission’s success.

In January 1968, another test of Layfield’s courage came while flying a combat operation for the Tan Son Nhut defense command near Saigon. Upon learning that 35 men were trapped at an airbase without food, weapons, or ammunition, he volunteered for the perilous mission to deliver supplies. Navigating through total darkness and heavy sniper fire, he successfully reached the stranded troops, delivering the much-needed weapons, ammunition, and food. His selfless act undoubtedly saved lives and turned the tide of battle, earning him the Distinguished Flying Cross. Later that year in July, Layfield earned his second “V” device Air Medal for heroic actions as co-pilot and navigator of a flare ship illuminating an enemy area and directing gunship teams on assaulting enemy forces on Cu Chi base camp.

Beyond these heroic moments, now LTC Layfield’s list of military decorations is extensive: the Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster, the Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal with 21 oak leaf clusters and two with “V” devices, the Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm (three times awarded), the Master Aviator Badge, and many more. Each medal tells the story of a man whose life was dedicated to service, sacrifice, and valor.

Layfield’s career took a new direction in 1972 when he transitioned from piloting helicopters to strategic operations, working with the United States Readiness Command (USREDCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Ever eager to expand his expertise, he immersed himself in advanced military and corporate training in computer operations, ultimately earning a Master of Education degree from Boston University in 1977. After an illustrious 27-year career, LTC Layfield retired from active duty in 1979.

In his post-military life, he and his wife Joyce, whom he met while stationed in England, moved to Texas. There, he worked for American Airlines, overseeing flight simulation training. The couple endured profound personal loss, losing both of their sons—Russell as an infant and Scott at age 18—due to cystic fibrosis. His sister, Inez, recalled how deeply family meant to him: “He never made the Colonel’s list because he would not take assignments that would force the family to move away from Scott’s doctors. His family was his priority.”

LTC Layfield faced his final battle with the same quiet strength that defined his life. Diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, he passed away in 1991. His legacy—one of courage, duty, and unwavering love of country—lives on through the countless lives he touched.

Georgia Military College proudly honors Lieutenant Colonel Marvin C. Layfield with induction into the GMC Hall of Heroes, ensuring that his extraordinary story of bravery, sacrifice, and devotion will never be forgotten.