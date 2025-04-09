//Georgia travelers urged to have REAL ID before deadline

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia travelers must have a REAL ID by May 7th to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

In four weeks, your driver’s license may not be an acceptable form of identification for boarding a domestic flight. That is unless your license is REAL ID compliant. Beginning May 7th, U.S. travelers will be required to have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of identification to board domestic flights.

“This may not be a widespread issue for Georgians, as the state began issuing REAL ID-compliant identifications back in 2012,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, if you recently moved to Georgia from another state or haven’t renewed your license in a while, you should take a close look at your identification cards. If your license does not have the proper markings, schedule an appointment with the Department of Driver Services (DDS). The closer we get to the REAL ID deadline, the longer DDS lines are likely to be.”

What is REAL ID?

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act to combat terrorism and reduce identity fraud by enhancing the integrity and security of State-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. REAL ID is a driver’s license or other form of state-issued identification that meets the minimum-security standards set forth by the federal government.

Is my License REAL ID Compliant?

REAL ID-compliant cards will feature either a gold or black star in the upper right corner of the card. If your Georgia driver’s license or ID does not have one of these markings, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity to board a commercial aircraft.

How to Apply for a REAL ID

To become REAL ID compliant for the first time, you must visit a state-approved office in person. Visit https://dds.georgia.gov/location to find a location near you. A Class E driver’s license can be renewed up to 18 months before the card’s expiration date.