//Georgia gas price holds steady

ATLANTA – AAA recently reports that Georgia gas price average is currently stationary with drivers paying $2.94 per gallon at the pump.

Release:

The average gas price in Georgia holds steady at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average is the same as it was a week ago, 1 cent lower than it was a month ago and 38 cents lower than it was last year. It costs drivers an average of $44.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $7.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“Pump prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As gas prices trend lower than last year’s peaks, drivers may feel a sudden sting at the pump with each fill-up as Spring Break rolls in for students across the state. There is still a bright spot for Georgians; we are trending 21 cents below the national average of $3.15.”

Nationally:

Gas Prices Making Seasonal Climb

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 3 cents to $3.15 (subject to change overnight) after weeks of little movement. With Spring Break in full swing, drivers are paying more at the pump compared to last week. Gas prices typically begin increasing this time of year and reach their peak during the summer. But the national average is still about 40 cents lower than last year due to tepid gasoline demand and weak crude oil prices.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.81 barrels per day last week to 8.64 barrels per day. The total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 240.6 million barrels to 239.1 million barrels. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 65 cents to settle at $69.65 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 3.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents today. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.99), Atlanta ($2.98), and Gainesville ($2.96).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Warner Robins ($2.84), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.82), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.81).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.15 $3.15 $3.12 $3.11 $3.53 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.94 $2.94 $2.94 $2.95 $3.32 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.