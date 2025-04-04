//GBI releases autopsy of GA man that died while in-custody

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has recently released the autopsy report of a Georgia man that died while in-custody.

Release:

UPDATE:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released the autopsy report for Bailey on April 1, 2025. Per the report, Bailey’s cause of death has been determined as a penetrating injury of the right thigh, and his manner of death was determined to be an accident.

The GBI’s investigation into the circumstances that led to Bailey’s death is active and ongoing. The Atlanta Police Department is also investigating. Any further updates in the GBI investigation will be released here on the GBI website.

The full medical examiner press report can be found on the Fulton County website: https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/news/2025/04/01/medical-examiners-press-…

ORIGINAL RELEASE: (March 29, 2025)

At the request of the Atlanta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an in-custody death in Atlanta, Georgia. Edward Bailey, age 39, of Atlanta, GA, died during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on March 28, 2025, shortly after 5:00 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department received a 911 call about a domestic dispute involving gunfire at a home on William Nye Drive. When officers arrived, a man, later identified as Bailey, ran out of the home. Officers pursued him as he jumped over fences into adjacent yards before taking him into custody.

Officers noticed that Bailey’s leg was bleeding and provided medical aid before taking him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bailey was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.