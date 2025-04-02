//GaDOE recognizes 2025 Georgia Scholars

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education recognizes 145 graduating seniors across Georgia as 2025 Georgia Scholars.

GaDOE identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life through the Georgia Scholar program. Each honoree receives a seal for their diploma along with a graduation cord to recognize their achievement.

“Congratulations to the 145 outstanding students honored as Georgia Scholars this year!” Superintendent Woods said. “This prestigious recognition identifies students who go above and beyond in all aspects of life – both within the school walls and in the community. I wish them great success in their futures and can’t wait to see the impact they make on our state, nation, and world.”

Georgia Scholars carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, successfully participated in interscholastic events within their schools and communities, and assumed leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools. Click here to view the full program criteria.

The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by GaDOE in partnership with local districts and schools.