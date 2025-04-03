//Braves releases details on what’s new at Truist Park

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves announces details on what’s new at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for the 2025 season.

According to the MLB website, the Atlanta Braves has released details on what’s new at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for the 2025 season. These new updates come ahead of their home opener on Friday, April 4.

For more information on this story a link to the MLB website is available below.

https://www.mlb.com/braves/press-release/press-release-what-s-new-at-truist-park-and-the-battery-atlanta-for-2025?t=braves-press-releases