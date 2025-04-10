//Alapaha Circuit announces appointment of new Interim Judge

Share with friends

HOMERVILLE – The Alapaha Circuit revamps the Clinch County Magistrate and Probate Court with the appointed new Interim Judge.

Release:

On Tuesday, April 8, Chief Superior Court Judge Clayton Tomlinson appointed retired Judge Judy Mullis to serve as the Magistrate and Probate Judge for Clinch County. Mullis brings three decades of experience to the office, having recently retired from the bench in Lanier County. The Elections Board will call for a special election within ten days and Mullis will serve until the election is certified and a successor takes office.

Tomlinson had appointed Cook County Judge Chase Daughtrey to serve in a pro tempore capacity since the first of the year and Daughtrey has been full time in the office since the vacancy occurred last month. Daughtrey organized a strike team of judges from the Alapaha Circuit, including Judge Christina Allen from Berrien County and Judge Carol Durrance from Atkinson County, to revamp the two courts. Several measures were taken to save taxpayer money including the elimination of the constable position, created a cap on vital record fees that the judge receives resulting in more money for the county, brought accountability and security to the funds that flow through the court, and updated the filing and recording system of cases.

“I am proud of the progress the judges have made over the past month to ensure the courts are properly managed and the citizens get the judiciary their tax money is paying for.” said Judge Tomlinson.