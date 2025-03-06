//USG Board of Regents names Albany State University’s president

Share with friends

ALBANY – The USG’s Board of Regents names Dr. Robert Scott as the finalist for the president of Albany State University.

Release:

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) voted to name Dr. Robert Scott as the sole finalist for president of Albany State University (ASU).

Albany State University finalist for president, Dr. Robert Scott.

Dr. Scott currently serves as president of research and development at The Kraft Heinz Co., where he has worked since 2021 and is responsible for a $120 million operating budget to drive innovation, organizational effectiveness and lead transformational initiatives within the company. Prior to his work at Kraft Heinz, Dr. Scott was a divisional vice president at Abbott Nutrition and vice president at The Coca-Cola Co. Previously, he was a biology professor at Norfolk State University and an associate dean at Boston College and at Spelman College.

“Dr. Scott is an exceptional candidate, a results-driven leader whose vast research, higher education and corporate experience will help strengthen ASU’s impact in the community and across the state,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “He has a unique blend of academic and industry acumen, traits that will nurture Albany State’s vital role as a regional workforce leader while celebrating its importance as a premier HBCU in Georgia.”

Dr. Scott’s higher education leadership has included overseeing curriculum development, securing research funding and mentoring future leaders — all with an eye toward student success.

“Thank you to the board and Chancellor Perdue for the honor of being considered for this critical position at Albany State University,” Dr. Scott said. “As both a first-generation graduate and long-standing advocate for historically Black colleges and universities, I’m deeply committed to advancing Albany State’s mission of fostering educational excellence and serving as a catalyst for economic growth in Southwest Georgia. Our ability to thrive as a university depends on how well we align the needs of our students, industries, government and the broader community. We will seek partnerships and prioritize programs that bring real value to our students, our faculty and the region we serve.”

Dr. Scott previously worked on a wide range of product solutions and led the development of products for Abbott Nutrition. Prior to that, Dr. Scott helped The Coca-Cola Co. deliver consumer-centric product innovations, as well as packaging solutions to support environmental and sustainability goals. Dr. Scott also worked for Procter & Gamble as a senior scientist.

“Dr. Scott’s expertise in research and leadership, along with his academic experience, will be key in advancing Albany State University as a leader in talent development, industry partnerships and an economic engine for the Albany area and Southwest Georgia,” said former Regent Bárbara Rivera Holmes, chair of the Albany State University Presidential Search Committee. “His commitment to student success and to collaboration with faculty, staff, alumni and the community positions him to lead effectively from day one. We are excited to welcome Dr. Scott to Albany, where his leadership will drive economic growth and continue to build the region’s modern, adaptive and globally competitive workforce.”

Dr. Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Norfolk State University and a Ph.D. in biology from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

ASU is one of three public HBCUs in Georgia. It has a $266 million economic impact on the Albany area, fostering economic development and a strong workforce that attracts and retains large-scale employers to the region.

The university has been led by interim President Lawrence Drake since July 1, 2024. Drake replaced President Marion Ross Fedrick, who now serves as executive vice president and chief of staff to the president of Georgia State University.

The Board will take action on the position at a future board meeting no sooner than five days from naming a finalist.