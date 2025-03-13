//TCSG, LaGrange College signs articulation agreement for nursing pathways

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia and LaGrange College signs a new articulation agreement to strengthen nursing pathways.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and LaGrange College have signed a new articulation agreement, creating a seamless pathway for registered nurses (RNs) to advance their education and meet the growing healthcare demands of Georgia. This agreement ensures that students have a clear and efficient route to obtaining their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) without unnecessary duplication of coursework or delays in their career progression.

The nursing pathways agreement formally recognizes TCSG and LaGrange College as active educational partners, providing expanded opportunities for current and prospective students to further their nursing careers. Under the terms of the agreement, students who earn an Associate Diploma of Nursing (ADN) or an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) from any TCSG college, successfully pass the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) exam, and are currently employed as RNs in Georgia, will be automatically accepted into LaGrange College’s RN-to-BSN Bridge Program.

“This partnership is an important step in ensuring that Georgia’s nursing workforce remains strong and well-prepared to meet the demands of healthcare providers across the state,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “By streamlining the transition from associate to bachelor’s degrees in nursing, we are providing greater access to education and career advancement for our students while strengthening Georgia’s healthcare system.”

Articulation agreements like this are essential for students who wish to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree. They provide a structured and cost-effective pathway, reducing barriers to higher education by ensuring that credits earned at a technical college transfer seamlessly to a four-year institution. This eliminates the need for students to retake courses, saving both time and money. By making higher education more accessible, articulation agreements help students reach their academic and career goals while meeting the workforce needs of Georgia’s growing industries.

“LaGrange College is proud to partner with TCSG to provide a clear and accessible pathway for registered nurses to earn their BSN,” said LaGrange College President Susanna Baxter. “This agreement reflects our commitment to supporting Georgia’s healthcare workforce and ensuring that nurses have the opportunity to continue their education while serving their communities.”