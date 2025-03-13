//NC man arrested by GBI in multi-state murder investigation

Share with friends

WINTERVILLE – A North Carolina man has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a multi-state murder investigation.

Release:

The GBI, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, and City of Denton Police Department (TX) announce the arrest of Michael Thomas Dusch, age 29, of West End, Moore County, North Carolina. Dusch is charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Exploitation of Elderly, False Imprisonment, Concealing the Death of Another, Financial Transaction Card Theft, and Identity Fraud.

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate a death in Winterville, GA. At around 5:00 p.m., the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about the discovery of the body of man in Winterville, GA. The victim, later identified as David J. Stewart, was found on a property off Double Bridges Road and taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Northern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.