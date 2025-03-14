//Kemp announces new GSFC president

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the new president of the Georgia Student Finance Commission for the state.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the Georgia Student Finance Commission Board has voted to approve his recommendation of Chris Green as the next president of the state agency. Green will fill the role at the beginning of April, following the retirement of current president Lynne Riley who shared her plans with the governor at the beginning of this year.

“I’m honored to congratulate Chris as he prepares for this new leadership role at an agency that has opened doors to educational opportunities for generations of Georgians,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With his extensive background working in higher education, I look forward to Chris’ continued service helping students get the education they need to unlock economic prosperity and make Georgia the top state for talent. My entire team is wishing him continued success as he steps into this new chapter for GSFC and his career.”

Governor Kemp continued, “Marty, the girls, and I also want to thank Lynne Riley for her many years of service to the state and for all she has done in recent years to help groundbreaking programs like Georgia MATCH be a success. From her time as a member of the General Assembly and head of the Department of Revenue and the State Treasury to her current post leading GSFC, Lynne has been an instrumental and valued partner in our state’s success. We wish her nothing but the best as she looks forward to spending time with her children and grandchildren.”

Chris Green is the Senior Vice President of External Affairs at the Georgia Student Finance Commission. He has extensive experience working in higher education and state government, having previously served as Director of Government and Community Affairs at Georgia State University, the Director of Economic Development for the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, Director of External Affairs at the Georgia Student Finance Commission, and Deputy Policy Director at the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Green holds a Masters of Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.