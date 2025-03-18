//Kemp announces appointments for various state leadership roles

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointments for the Superior Court, State Court, and Solicitor General.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the following appointments: the Honorable Judge Nichole Carswell to the Mountain Circuit Superior Court, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Chan Caudell; the Honorable Judge Carlton “Hobbie” Jones III to the Mountain Circuit Superior Court, filling the vacancy created by the passing of Judge Rusty Smith; James “Jay” Crowe, Jr. to be State Court Judge for Worth County, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Ralph Powell to the Superior Court of the Tifton Judicial Circuit; and Ryan English as the Solicitor General of Houston County, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Amy Smith to the Superior Court of the Houston Judicial Circuit.

Judge B. Nichole Carswell currently serves as the juvenile court judge of the Mountain Judicial Circuit and the presiding judge of the Mountain Judicial Circuit Family Dependency Treatment Court. Before being appointed as the first full time juvenile court judge of the circuit in 2017, she was a partner at McClure, Ramsay, Dickerson & Escoe, LLP in Toccoa, where her practice encompassed family law, adoptions, real estate law, probate, appellate law, and general litigation.

In addition to her position as the juvenile court judge for the Mountain Judicial Circuit, Judge Carswell has served as a superior court judge pro temp and as the presiding judge for the Rabun County Felony Drug Court. She also serves as a part-time adjunct professor at Truett McConnell University. Judge Carswell is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the Mountain Judicial Circuit Bar Association. She received her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and her J.D. from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. Judge Carswell resides in Habersham County with her husband and two children.

Judge Carlton “Hobie” Jones III is currently the probate judge in Rabun County, where he has served since his election in 2020. At various times in his 39 year career, he has also served as a municipal judge, a state court judge (by special appointment), and a magistrate judge. Judge Jones started his career in 1986 as an associate attorney at Glover and Davis, P.A. in Newnan and Peachtree City, Georgia. He practiced law in the Fayette County, Coweta County, and South Fulton area until 2015, when he returned to his native Rabun County. During that time, he maintained an active litigation practice with an emphasis on personal injury, domestic relations, and estate disputes. He is also a trained mediator.

Judge Jones attended the University of Georgia Terry College of Business and is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law. Judge Jones and his wife, Jill, have 5 adult children and live in Clayton, Georgia.

James “Jay” E. Crowe, Jr. currently serves as solicitor general for the Worth County State Court, solicitor for the City of Sylvester, and has a general law practice, Jay Crowe, Attorney At Law, LLC. Crowe is active in his local community, serving as chairman of the Worth County EDA, director on the Board of Directors for the Sylvester Kiwanis Club, and a Worth County Building Authority Board member. He has served as the past chairman of the Chamber of Commerce for Worth County and as past president of the Sylvester Kiwanis Club. Crowe is on the Executive Board for the Georgia Solicitor General’s Association and is also a member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association.

Crowe graduated with honors from Mercer University with bachelor’s degrees in English, History, and Anthropology and received his law degree from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. He lives in Sylvester, Georgia. He is married to Meredith Cobb Crowe, with whom he has two children, William and Anna Leigh.

Ryan W. English is an assistant district attorney with the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, currently assigned to the Narcotics Division. English has served as an assistant district attorney for the last nine years, working in both the Houston Judicial Circuit and the Oconee Judicial Circuit as well as serving as the solicitor for Pulaski County Probate Court. Prior to working as a prosecutor, he was in private practice in Houston County with the law firm of Walker, Hulbert, Gray, & Moore, LLP and also worked as an assistant public defender in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit. English is an accomplished trial attorney who has been successful in securing convictions in criminal cases, including offenses of murder, aggravated assault, trafficking in controlled substances, and racketeering (RICO). English is active in the community and currently serves the State Bar of Georgia on the Board of Governors, representing the Houston Judicial Circuit.

English is a 2008 magna cum laude graduate of Georgia Southern University with a B.A. in history and anthropology He received his J.D. in 2012 from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. English and his wife, Cara, have one daughter, Amelia, and live in Perry. They are faithful members of First Baptist Perry.