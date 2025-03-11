//GSP assist with capture of escaped Georgia inmate

Share with friends

RICHMOND CO – The Georgia State Patrol recently assisted with the capture of an escaped Georgia inmate after a pursuit in a stole vehicle.

Release:

On March 10, 2025, at 1:09 am, a Trooper from the Georgia State Patrol Grovetown Post was advised by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) of a stolen white Chevrolet Tahoe driven by an escaped inmate from Emanual County. The tag on the Tahoe was caught by the Flock cameras traveling east on Georgia 4. The Trooper was sitting stationary when he observed the vehicle travel past him eastbound on Georgia 4 and fail to stop for a red light at Augusta Tech Drive.



When RCSO units arrived to his location, the Trooper used his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The vehicle began to slow down and then sped up, initiating a pursuit. The vehicle reached speeds of 90 mph in a 45-mph zone. After observing the driver’s high speeds and reckless behavior, the Trooper made the decision to end the pursuit using a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver near Cornelia Road.



The driver was taken into custody without incident and confirmed as the escaped inmate out of Emanual County, Thomas Wright, 43 years old. The vehicle was also confirmed stolen. Wright was transported to a local hospital due to his complaint of minor injuries. The Georgia Department of Corrections responded to the hospital to take custody of Wright.



Wright faces additional charges from the Georgia State Patrol for Felony Fleeing, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, and Driving While Unlicensed. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is handling the charges associated with the stolen vehicle.