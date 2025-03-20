//GDOL issues statement on next appointed labor Commissioner

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor Interim Successor issues a statement on the appointment of Georgia’s next labor Commissioner.

Release:

Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) Interim Successor Louis DeBroux issued the following statement regarding Governor Brian Kemp’s appointment of Bárbara Rivera Holmes as Georgia’s eleventh Labor Commissioner, following the passing of former Commissioner Bruce Thompson last November:

“As the Georgia Department of Labor transitions to new leadership, I am fully committed to working alongside incoming Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes and Governor Brian Kemp’s office to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. Our focus is unwavering: to deliver unparalleled service to the hardworking Georgians who depend on us, while upholding the core values and mission of this agency. Leading the Georgia Department of Labor has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am confident that, under this new leadership and the continued dedication of our exceptional GDOL team, the agency will continue driving forward to become the most responsive, efficient, and service-driven in the state.”

Contact Georgia Department of Labor Communications Office

Communications@gdol.ga.gov

(404) 232-3685

Media Contact: Director of Communications, Shawna Mercer

Email: Shawna.mercer@gdol.ga.gov

Phone Number: 678-350-6878

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/email-us. For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL’s Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.