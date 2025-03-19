//Four Georgians arrested in multi-agency drug investigation

Share with friends

WARNER ROBBINS – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested four individuals in a multi-agency drug investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested four Warner Robins residents in a multi-agency drug investigation.

The following people have various drug charges:

Latray McKenzie, age 26, of Warner Robins, Georgia: Trafficking in Fentanyl, Sale of Fentanyl, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Justin High, age 37, of Warner Robins, Georgia: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Sale of Fentanyl, Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute within 1000 feet of a school.

Takora Prater, age 38, of Warner Robins: Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute within 1000 feet of a school.

Aretha Veal, age 56, of Warner Robins, Georgia: Trafficking Fentanyl, Sale of Fentanyl, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Following an eleven-month investigation, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Warner Robins PD SWAT, the GBI Special Enforcement Team, and DEA Macon executed search warrants in Warner Robins, Georgia. As a result of these search warrants, Warner Robins PD detectives and GBI agents seized about 15 pounds (estimated 67,000 pills) of suspected fentanyl pills, about 12 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, two firearms, and cash.

McKenzie, High, Prater, and Veal were booked into the Houston County Jail.

The Warner Robins Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF),Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), US Marshal’s Service, and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within Central Georgia and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478) 207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed to act.

The Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and South Georgia.