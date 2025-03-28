//DECAL announces expansion for nutritious meals with Happy Helpings

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning offers start-up grants for Nutrition Services with Happy Helpings.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning announces expanding access to nutritious meals and snacks in every Georgia County is an ongoing goal for Nutrition Services. Unfortunately during fiscal year 2024, 56 Georgia counties did not have a Happy Helpings meal site. In an effort to increase meal access and to fed more children this summer, DECAL is offering start-up grants.

New and experienced sponsors are eligible for up to $10,000 in funding for establishing additional Happy Helping meal sites targeted areas with high rates of childhood food insecurity.

To qualify, sponsors must complete the survey to apply for the grant by Monday, May 12, 2025. Click here to apply.

Interested but have questions?

Contact Cindy Kicklighter by email at Cindy.Kicklighter.decal.ga.gov or call 678-841-3170.