//AAA study reveals how cannabis consumers view driving while high

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study by AAA reveals that 47% of cannabis consumers believe it has little effect on their driving ability.

Release:

Cannabis is the third most used substance in the United States, following nicotine and alcohol. This trend is not surprising, considering that some form of cannabis consumption is legal in 38 states—24 states allow recreational use, while 14 states permit medical use only. With the rise in cannabis use, this form of impaired driving has become more common, leading to a heightened risk of crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

“While AAA remains neutral on the legal status of marijuana, we strongly oppose people driving under the influence of the drug,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The effects of marijuana can profoundly compromise one’s ability to safely control a vehicle, presenting a danger that we find deeply troubling.”

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety conducted two separate but complementary studies to 1) analyze cannabis consumers’ thoughts, perceptions, and reasons for driving under the influence and 2) develop messages that might deter this behavior in the future.

“Understanding what motivates cannabis consumers to drive under the influence can help develop effective strategies that make our roads safer for everyone,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

One study used surveys to gain a deeper understanding of cannabis consumers’ behaviors and perceptions of themselves. A few key themes emerged from survey respondents who are confirmed cannabis consumers:

Daily and frequent consumption – 44.1% said they consume cannabis multiple times per day

– 44.1% said they consume cannabis multiple times per day Driving regularly – 57.8% indicated that they drive daily

– 57.8% indicated that they drive daily Consuming then driving is common – 84.8% revealed that they drive the same day that they consume cannabis, with 53% saying they consumed an hour or less before driving

– 84.8% revealed that they drive the same day that they consume cannabis, with 53% saying they consumed an hour or less before driving Believe consumption has little effect on driving – 46.9% believe they either drive the same, a little better (14.7%), or much better (19.4%)

– 46.9% believe they either drive the same, a little better (14.7%), or much better (19.4%) The cannabis industry carries weight – 38.6% said they would trust messaging about cannabis use and safe driving from cannabis industry groups and cannabis brands/companies (37.3%)

While the second project also gauged habits, behaviors, and perceptions, it primarily focused on what types of impaired-driving messages resonated most with participants who are regular cannabis consumers. Participants identified specific qualities that they found most engaging:

Messages highlighting personal responsibility and safety concerns performed better than those based on legal risks.

performed better than those based on legal risks. Participants also strongly preferred realistic, positive, and diverse messaging that avoided exaggerated stereotypes.

To ensure relevancy, messages should be tailored to the intended audience (no one-size-fits-all).

“Effective messaging about cannabis-impaired driving needs to include credible voices, real-world scenarios, and respectful language,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy. “Individuals who consume cannabis come from all walks of life, and that should be reflected in the messaging.”

The research shows that cannabis consumers consider the cannabis industry a trusted and relatable source. Policymakers can partner with these groups to develop impactful and engaging messaging on the dangers of impaired driving. Engaging with the traffic safety community can also help amplify and enhance public education campaigns. Other key takeaways from the research include:

Messaging should address common myths and misconceptions respectfully

Unlike alcohol, cannabis affects drivers in complex ways that are not easily quantified. Effects can vary from person to person but may include: Fatigue/sleepiness Brain fog Changes in visual or auditory perception Impaired body movement Hallucinations/delusions

Although impairment detection due to cannabis is not as straightforward as with alcohol, police are still able to identify cannabis impairment

As cannabis becomes more widely used, relevant and engaging public health messaging will be more critical than ever. Combatting impaired driving must be multifaceted, employing policy, enforcement, environmental strategies, and health information to improve public safety. AAA strongly encourages the cannabis industry, policymakers, and other traffic safety stakeholders to use these findings to advance public education about the dangers of cannabis-impaired driving.

About The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

Established in 1947 by AAA, the Foundation for Traffic Safety is a nonprofit, publicly funded 501(c)(3) charitable research and educational organization. The AAA Foundation’s mission is to prevent traffic deaths and injuries by researching their causes and by educating the public about strategies to prevent crashes and reduce injuries when they do occur. This research informs the development of educational materials for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users.