//Georgia man arrested by GBI for exploitation of children

LULA – A Georgia man was arrested for the sexual exploitation of children by the GBI after an investigation into online activity.

Release:

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit arrested and charged Damion Jackson McCluskey, age 22, of Banks County, Georgia, with the sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into McCluskey’s online activity after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search warrant executed at McCluskey’s Banks County home on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. During the search, numerous electronic devices were seized and processed on scene by GBI digital forensic investigators. The investigation revealed evidence that McCluskey possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material. The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.

McCluskey was arrested and booked into in the Banks County jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.