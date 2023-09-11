//Georgians search law related information the most

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study by High Rise Financial reveals Georgia ranks in the top ten states that search law related information the most.

Release:

Colorado has an average monthly search volume per 100,000 residents of 1,361 for legal-related terms

South Carolina ranks second with an average of 1,234 monthly searches per 100,000 residents for legal-related terms

Nationally, motor vehicle laws are searched for the most, with 516,935 average searches per month

When an accident occurs, knowing what to do next is difficult.

With that in mind, pre-settlement legal funding company High Rise Financial have analyzed over 1,700 legal and law-related search terms before normalizing the figures per 100,000 residents and compiling a list of the states that are searching the most for legal funding or legal advice.

Colorado ranks as the state most interested in legal funding or legal advice, with an average of 1,361 searches per 100,000 residents monthly. The top laws that residents search for in the state are family law, with an average search volume of 17,724 monthly. This includes terms such as ‘divorce law’ and ‘custody law’. Motor vehicle law is also searched on average 12,789 times each month, with terms such as ‘car accident law’.

South Carolina is second on the list, with an average monthly search volume of 1,234 per 100,000 residents. Motor vehicle law is the most searched in the state, with an average monthly search volume of 17,557. The highest number of searches occurred in May 2023, with 14,800 searches for ‘car accident law’. Bankruptcy law is also highly searched for, with terms such as ‘bankruptcy legal advice’. This law has an average of 15,696 monthly searches.

Florida ranks third with an average of 1,180 searches per 100,000 residents each month. Floridians are searching for answers regarding motor vehicle law, averaging 53,899 monthly searches. Terms such as ‘car accident lawyer’ and ‘car accident attorney’ were among those looked at by the study. The second most searched-for law is immigration, which has 37,298 average monthly searches, and had terms such as ‘immigration lawyer’ and ‘citizenship lawyer’ included.

Nevada is fourth, with 1,161 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Motor vehicle law is the most searched for in the state, with 13,411 average monthly searches using terms such as ‘motor vehicle accident attorney’. Personal injury law is the second most searched for, with 5,208 average monthly searches and terms like ‘slip and fall attorney’ and ‘personal injury attorney’

Utah ranks fifth with an average of 1,126 searches per 100,000 residents. Residents in Utah are searching for motor vehicle law the most, with 6,760 average monthly searches. Terms searched for include ‘car accident attorney’ and ‘car accident law firm’. The second most searched law is divorce law, with 4,455 average monthly searches. The study found terms such as ‘divorce attorney’ and ‘custody lawyer’ were among those searches.

Georgia is sixth, with an average of 1,117 searches per 100,000 residents. In Georgia, residents search for terms relating to motor vehicle law the most, with an average of 25,635 searches monthly. Residents also search for personal injury law, with 12,863 average monthly searches.

Rhode Island is close behind in seventh with 1,113 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Rhode Island residents are searching for motor vehicle law with an average of 2,758 searches each month and are also searching for answers to medical malpractice law with 1,393 average searches monthly.

Connecticut ranks eighth with 1,096 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. The most searched-for law in Connecticut is motor vehicle law, with an average of 10,525 monthly searches. Residents are also searching for labor laws, with 4,773 average monthly searches.

North Carolina is ninth on the list, averaging 1,001 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Similarly to other states, motor vehicle law is the most searched for in North Carolina, with 29,506 average monthly searches. Property law is the second most searched law in the state, with an average of 9,506 searches monthly.

State Average Monthly Search Volume Per 100k Average Monthly Search Volume Colorado 1,361 79,501 South Carolina 1,234 65,214 Florida 1,180 262,586 Nevada 1,161 36,897 Utah 1,126 38,096 Georgia 1,117 121,923 Rhode Island 1,113 12,180 Connecticut 1,096 39,776 North Carolina 1,001 107,118 New York 994 195,625 New Jersey 987 91,448 Texas 901 270,657 California 895 349,449 Delaware 883 9,001 Arizona 865 63,708

New York takes tenth on the list with an average of 994 searches per 100,000 residents. Motor vehicle law averages 34,079 monthly searches in the state, and immigration law averages 25,285 searches monthly.

Just missing the top ten are New Jersey, with an average of 987 searches each month per 100,000 residents, and Texas, with 901 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

California ranks 13th with 895 average searches per 100,000 residents each month, closely followed by Delaware with an average of 883 searches per 100,000 residents each month. Arizona is 15th, with 865 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

A spokesperson for High Rise Financial commented on the findings:

“The legal system is not only hard to understand but also a lengthy process that can be unclear.

“Most of the top 15 states are searching for answers regarding motor vehicle law. This is supported by the data showing that nationally across the U.S., motor vehicle and immigration laws are searched the most. As state laws vary and can differ even between neighboring states, it’s important to be aware of what the law says.”