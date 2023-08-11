//Insurance, Safety Fire Commissioner recognized for outstanding community service

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner was recently recognized with an award for outstanding community service.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has been recognized with the “Doraville Difference Maker” award by the city’s mayor and council for his outstanding service to the community.



“It is truly an honor to join the ranks of those who received this award before me, and who I consider pillars of this community,” said Commissioner King. “During my many years as an officer and eventually Chief of Police, I gained friends, family, colleagues, and experiences that cannot be found anywhere else in Georgia. While I may not be with the city anymore, Doraville will always hold a special place in my heart.”



The Doraville Difference Maker award is presented to individuals who have provided significant contributions to the community that have generated lasting benefits to the residents of Doraville.



Commissioner King made a meaningful impact by building bridges among Doraville’s diverse populations and implementing youth education and crime-prevention programs in his role as Chief of Police. Recognizing the international composition of Doraville’s community, he made it a priority to hire bilingual police officers, place multiple languages on police cars, and ensure effective translators and public defenders were employed at the City Courthouse. Commissioner King’s initiatives include Anti-Gang education programs for elementary school students and parents.



He worked with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to establish an education program for prospective small business entrepreneurs and coordinated with state, county, and local leaders to implement a safety and speed reduction program targeted to Buford Highway to reduce the number of pedestrian fatalities.