//Wanted Georgia man arrested by US Marshals for shooting death

REIDSVILLE – A Georgia man wanted in connection to a shooting death in Tattnall County was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Release:

UPDATE:

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, members of the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Chase Craft, age 20. Craft was located at The Garden District apartment complex in Statesboro, Georgia.

The GBI would like to thank the USMS, Georgia State Patrol, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating and apprehending Craft. Craft is currently booked at the Tattnall County Jail.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Chase Craft, age 20, of Reidsville, GA, in connection to a shooting death in Tattnall County. The GBI has charged Craft with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On, June 29, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., the GBI received a request for assistance from the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office about a death investigation.

The investigation indicates that on June 29, 2023, at about 8:00 p.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville, Georgia in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, the victim was identified as Travis Ron Arnold, age 35. Additional information revealed that Craft and Arnold got into a fight. Craft shot Arnold and left the scene. Arnold died at the scene.

Anyone with information about Craft’s location is encouraged to contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.