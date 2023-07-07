//Study reveals most Googled injuries in Georgia

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study by Injured in Florida reveals the most Googled injuries in Georgia with concussions taking the top spot.

Personal injury attorneys Injured in Florida analyzed the number of average monthly Google searches in each state for different injuries, including terms such as ‘X symptoms’ and ‘signs of a X’. The search volume for each term combined with the injuries were added together to discover the total average monthly searches in each state.

These are the most Googled injuries in Georgia:

Rank Injury 1 Concussion 2 Sprained Ankle 3 Burn 4 Degloving 5 Sprained Wrist

#1. Concussion

Concussions, which are a mild form of traumatic brain injury, can be caused by falls, playing a contact sport, vehicle accidents, or being hit with an object resulting in a blow to the head. The effects of this injury include confusion, headaches, dizziness, and nausea; in mild cases, these will last up to two weeks – but more severe injuries can see symptoms lasting for months.

#2. Sprained Ankle

Also known as a soft tissue injury, a sprained ankle occurs when the ligaments are overstretched and tear due to a direct blow. Falls that cause your ankle to twist, landing improperly on your foot after jumping, or another person landing on your foot are just some of the many incidents that can cause an ankle sprain, resulting in swelling, bruising, and even difficulty walking. The healing process for a sprained ankle can take up to six weeks, which requires lots of rest, including time away from intense sports activities.

#3. Burn

While burn injuries can be typically caused by flames, hot liquids, hot objects, and electrical burns, their severity level can vary; burns are categorized by first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree, with the latter being potentially life-threatening. If a burn is larger than three inches, covering hands, joints, or face, or is painless, it’s essential to seek emergency help immediately – otherwise, run cold water over the burn and keep it clean.

#4. Degloving

When the top layers of skin are torn away, leaving muscle or bone exposed, this is known as degloving; with open degloving, the skin can hang near the wound as opposed to closed degloving where the skin can remain intact. Degloving injuries are severe and can be life-threatening due to significant blood loss. Animal bites, falls from heights, and road accidents can cause degloving injuries, with the affected areas usually being the legs or torso. For open degloving injuries, which are more serious, treatment can consist of skin grafts and amputation, with closed degloving treatment including physical therapy or removing dead tissue.

#5. Sprained Wrist

A sprained wrist can happen if it is bent or twisted, such as from falling on your hand or sports, which results in the ligaments stretching and tearing. Immediately after spraining your wrist, it’s necessary to apply ice to reduce swelling and rest for 48 hours following the injury. Returning to sports activities should be gradual while avoiding anything intense – recovery can last up to three weeks for minor sprains or several months for more severe injuries.

A spokesperson from Injured in Florida has commented: “Injuries happen when we least expect them, so it can be stressful and overwhelming when one occurs while lacking knowledge on the steps to take. Fortunately, the data suggests which injuries are most common in each state – and by understanding the symptoms, medical help can be sought as urgently as possible.”

“However, it’s crucial to always seek the advice of a professional, even if you feel confident about the injury; treatment of injuries can vary depending on the severity, so not seeking medical help urgently can cause the injury to worsen and delay the healing process.”

This information was provided by Injured in Florida, personal injury attorneys who have helped thousands of Florida citizens receive compensation from life-changing injuries.