//Governor Kemp appoints Director of the GBI

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The appointment of the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was made in a Board of Public Safety unanimous vote.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of Chris Hosey to serve as Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), following a unanimous vote by the Board of Public Safety to approve his nomination. Hosey’s appointment will take effect August 1.

“Chris has dedicated his career to protecting the people of our state as a proud member of law enforcement,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With over 35 years of experience at the GBI, he brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and skill to this role. I’m confident he will bring the same level of commitment to the job that he has shown throughout his years of service.”

Governor and First Lady Kemp also expressed their appreciation to Mike Register for his service.

Christopher “Chris” Hosey currently serves as Assistant Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, overseeing the Investigative Division – the largest component of the agency. He began his career in 1987 as a Narcotics Agent with the Local Violators Squad and worked throughout the state in various positions as his career progressed.

In 2001, Hosey was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force. He also helped to create the GBI’s first state/local regional drug enforcement office. In 2012, Hosey was promoted to Inspector, overseeing drug operations, various general investigative offices, and the GBI’s Training Unit. In 2020, former GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed him to the position of Deputy Director of Investigations.

Hosey received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Georgia Southwestern State University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.