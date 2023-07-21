//Georgia ranks among top US states with deadliest roads

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study ranks Georgia among the top US states with the deadliest roads with a high rate of fatal car crashes.

Some states are more dangerous than others when it comes to driving, and according to a new study conducted by personal injury lawyers at Zinda Law Group, Mississippi is the most hazardous US state for fatal car crashes.

By analyzing fatal crash data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the experts calculated and ranked which states experience the most motor vehicle fatal crashes per 100k population.

Mississippi – 26.2 fatal car accident deaths per 100k

Mississippi takes the regrettable first place ranking for states with the deadliest roads, with 26.2 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021. The most dangerous intersection in Mississippi is Airways Boulevard and Goodman Road, Horn Lakes, while the most dangerous highways are US Highway 61 and Interstate 20.

One possible reason for Mississippi’s high ranking may be the state’s low seat belt usage. The national use rate of seatbelts in the US is 91.6%, while in Mississippi, that number is only 77.9%. Other contributing factors may include frequent congestion on roads not designed for high speed, a lack of infrastructure funding, and dangerous driving.

South Carolina – 23.1 fatal car accident deaths per 100k

South Carolina ranks second for having the deadliest roads in the US, with 23.1. US Route 17 is considered one of the most dangerous roads in America, with its wildlife crossings, narrow lanes, sharp turns, and sudden curves. This road becomes even more hazardous in the summer with increased tourists driving to Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

Arkansas – 22.9 fatal car accident deaths per 100k

Arkansas has the third highest rate of fatal crashes per 100,000 population, with 22.9. Highway 7 is known to be one of the most dangerous roads in the state, as it is full of steep hills and curves. According to the NHTSA, 82% of people in Arkansas wear seatbelts – this is below the national average and may contribute to the number of fatalities per 100k population.

New Mexico – 22.7 fatal car accident deaths per 100k

New Mexico has the fourth deadliest roads in the US, with 22.7 deaths per 100k population. New Mexico ranks high in this study despite the state’s use rate of seatbelts being only just below the national average, at 89.7%. Interstate 25 in New Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the state, particularly section I-25 from Las Cruces to Santa Fe, which has many city road exits that are constantly the site of fatal crashes.

Montana – 21.6 fatal car accident deaths per 100k

Montana has the fifth deadliest roads in the US, with 21.6 deaths per 100,000 population. Montana Highway 2 is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the state, as the 70mph speed limit is often ignored across this beautiful and wildlife-rich landscape.

A spokesperson from Zinda Law Group commented on the study:

“Lack of seatbelt use, dangerous terrain, wildlife crossings, and dangerous driving can all be to blame for fatal crashes. Thankfully, there are various precautions that can be taken to avoid danger on the roads. Planning your trip in advance, leaving at off-peak times, paying attention to your surroundings, and ensuring you are well-rested before

setting off will help you stay safe. The importance of wearing a seat belt is evident in an abundance of research that suggests that, if worn properly, they can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%.

“If you are unfortunate enough to be involved in a car accident yourself, call the police, seek medical attention, and gather evidence that may be required for legal use.”

Fatal motor vehicle accidents by State 2021